Egypt confirms first coronavirus case in Africa

CAIRO: Egypt confirmed on Friday (Feb 14) its first coronavirus case, making it the first in Africa.

The health ministry said in a statement it had immediately informed the World Health Organization (WHO) and had taken all necessary preventative measures. It did not give the nationality of the affected person, or any other details.

The patient has been placed in isolation in a hospital for treatment and monitoring.



WHO Egypt said on Twitter the person was carrying the virus, but had not shown any symptoms and was in a stable condition.

