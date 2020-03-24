Egypt declares two-week curfew from 7pm to 6am to counter coronavirus

CAIRO: Egypt has declared a curfew from 7pm to 6am for two weeks starting on Wednesday (Mar 25) to counter spread of coronavirus, the prime minister said.

Most public service providers will shut their doors during the curfew period and those who violate the curfew will be subject to measures under Egypt's emergency laws, Prime Minster Moustafa Madbouly said.



