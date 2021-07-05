Egypt eases guest limits in hospitality sector as COVID-19 infections fall

World

Egypt eases guest limits in hospitality sector as COVID-19 infections fall

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sharm el-Sheikh
Tourists take lunch on a mountain restaurant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, south of Cairo, Egypt, on Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

CAIRO: Egypt's cabinet on Sunday eased guest limits for hotels, restaurants, cinemas and theatres to 70per cent of their capacity from 50 percent at present as coronavirus infections slow, a cabinet statement said.

Egypt has been gradually easing pandemic restrictions since Jun 1. Official figures showed 181 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday, with 27 deaths from the disease.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark