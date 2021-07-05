Egypt eases guest limits in hospitality sector as COVID-19 infections fall

CAIRO: Egypt's cabinet on Sunday eased guest limits for hotels, restaurants, cinemas and theatres to 70per cent of their capacity from 50 percent at present as coronavirus infections slow, a cabinet statement said.

Egypt has been gradually easing pandemic restrictions since Jun 1. Official figures showed 181 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday, with 27 deaths from the disease.



