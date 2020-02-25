Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies: State TV

CAIRO: Egypt's ousted former President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday (Feb 25), weeks after undergoing surgery.

He died at Cairo's Galaa military hospital, his brother-in-law General Mounir Thabet told AFP.

Thabet, a former high-ranking military official, confirmed the family was still at the hospital and said the Egyptian presidential office would organise the funeral.

Mubarak ruled Egypt for 30 years until he was ousted following mass protests against his rule in 2011. He was jailed for years after the uprising, but was freed in 2017 after being acquitted of most charges.

