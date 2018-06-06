Egypt's cabinet submits resignation to President Sisi - statement

Egypt's cabinet submitted its resignation on Tuesday to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a statement from the presidency said.

CAIRO: Egypt's cabinet submitted its resignation on Tuesday to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a statement from the presidency said.

The move is routine ahead of the formation of a new government after Sisi was sworn in for a second term last week.

Advertisement

(This version of the story removes extraneous word from headline.)

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Mark Heinrich)