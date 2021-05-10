Egypt's Eva Pharma to export COVID-19 drug remdesivir to India

CAIRO: Egypt's Eva Pharma on Monday (May 10) signed an agreement to provide India with 300,000 doses of remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

The agreement, which was signed at the Indian embassy in Cairo, is aimed at helping India combat a surge in infections which has overwhelmed the health system and held close to record daily highs on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eva Pharma, a generic drugmaker established in 1997, said in June 2020 it had received a licence from Gilead Sciences Inc to make remdesivir in Egypt and distribute it in 127 countries.

The drug targets moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 in intensive care who require oxygen.

Eva Pharma didn't disclose the deal's value.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram