World

Egypt's Eva Pharma to export COVID-19 drug remdesivir to India

FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Cairo
A lab technician holds the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug "Remdesivir" at Eva Pharma Facility in Cairo, Egypt, on Jun 25, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)
(Updated: )

CAIRO: Egypt's Eva Pharma on Monday (May 10) signed an agreement to provide India with 300,000 doses of remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

The agreement, which was signed at the Indian embassy in Cairo, is aimed at helping India combat a surge in infections which has overwhelmed the health system and held close to record daily highs on Monday.

Eva Pharma, a generic drugmaker established in 1997, said in June 2020 it had received a licence from Gilead Sciences Inc to make remdesivir in Egypt and distribute it in 127 countries.

The drug targets moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 in intensive care who require oxygen.

Eva Pharma didn't disclose the deal's value.

Source: Reuters/ec

