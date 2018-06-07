Egypt's Sisi appoints housing minister as acting premier - state-run media outlet

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi appointed Housing Minister Mustafa Madbouly as acting prime minister on Thursday and tasked him with forming a new cabinet, the state-run Ahram Gate news website said.

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi appointed Housing Minister Mustafa Madbouly as acting prime minister on Thursday and tasked him with forming a new cabinet, the state-run Ahram Gate news website said.

Egypt's cabinet including Prime Minister Sherif Ismail resigned this week to pave the way for Sisi to appoint a new government following his re-election to a second term in office.

Ministers will retain their portfolios in a caretaker government for now.

Ismail has gone abroad to receive medical treatment, the website also reported, without elaborating.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Gareth Jones)