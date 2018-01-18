Egypt's Sisi appoints interim intelligence chief - state TV

World

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi appointed Major General Abbas Kamel on Thursday as interim chief of the country's General Intelligence Service, state television reported.

FILE PHOTO - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a news conference after the talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Cairo, Egypt December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

The move comes ahead of a March presidential election where Sisi is expected to run for a second term in office. He has yet to announce his candidacy, however.

The report did not immediately mention Khaled Fawzi, who was serving as chief of the General Intelligence before Thursday's announcement.

(Reporting by Mohamed El Sherif; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

