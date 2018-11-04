Egypt says 19 militants killed in security operation after attack on Christians

Egyptian security forces killed 19 Islamist militants from a cell believed to be responsible for an attack on Christians in Minya province in central Egypt which left seven people dead, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Policemen stand beside the microbus which carried Coptic Christians when gunmen opened
FILE PHOTO: Policemen stand beside the microbus which carried Coptic Christians when gunmen opened fire in Menyia, Egypt November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The suspects were killed in a firefight in the desert west of Minya province after security forces pursued them, the ministry said in a statement. It did not say when the firefight took place.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Minya attack, which occurred on Friday, though it provided no evidence of its involvement.

(Reporting by Haithem Borai; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

