Egyptian court delays verdict in mass trial, cites security concerns

CAIRO: An Egyptian court on Saturday delayed a final ruling in a case against 739 people, including top leaders of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, who were involved in a 2013 sit-in that was broken up by security forces.

The court cited an inability to transfer the defendants to court due to "security reasons" and set the next session for July 28.

(Reporting by Haitham Ahmed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Catherine Evans)