Eiffel Tower to reopen - but you will have to take the stairs

PARIS: The Eiffel Tower is preparing to welcome back visitors after the COVID-19 lockdown, but they will need to be fit – because of lingering concerns about infection, the lifts will initially be off-limits.

Workers at the Parisian landmark, which looms 324m over the French capital, were on Wednesday (Jun 17) making preparations to reopen on Jun 25, after three months of shutdown. It has been the site's longest period out of action since World War II.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Managers said they hoped to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer. In the meantime, a series of safety measures will be in place.



Visitors will not be able to go any higher than the second level of the tower, and until the start of July access will be only via the staircases. The lifts, with their confined space, represent a risk of disease transmission.



There will also be a one-way traffic system in force on the staircases, and all visitors over the age of 11 will be required to wear a face covering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A sign reminding about social distancing is seen at the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

"To attract people, the most important thing is that security measures are taken, and that's why we're promoting safe distances," said Patrick Branco Ruivo, director of the Eiffel Tower's operating company.

He said that with foreign travel yet to recover from restrictions put in place to slow the pandemic, most of the visitors would in the initial stage be domestic.

"For the French public, this is the moment to come to the Eiffel Tower," said Branco Ruivo.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram