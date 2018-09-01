Eight hurt in blast, blaze at German refinery: Police

BERLIN: A fire erupted on Saturday (Sep 1) at a refinery in southern Germany following an explosion, injuring at least eight people and forcing authorities to evacuate almost 2,000 local residents, police said.

The explosion took place at around 5.30am (3.30am GMT) in a site run by the Bayernoil group near the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt.

Advertisement

Three of the victims suffered "medium or serious injuries", police said in a statement.

Some 1,800 residents of the nearby towns of Vohburg and Irsching were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

"The work to extinguish the flames is continuing," the police said. Around 200 firefighters were at the scene.

Emergency services appealed to residents within a 20-kilometer (12-mile) radius to "keep their doors and windows closed because of the smoke."

Advertisement