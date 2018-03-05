Eight people held in Belgium suspected of preparing attack: Report

BRUSSELS: Eight people were detained on suspicion of preparing a militant attack following searches in Belgium on Sunday, newspaper DH reported on Monday.

Belgium's federal prosecutor was not immediately available for comment.

DH said investigators did not find weapons or explosives in a series of searches in the Brussels district of Molenbeek and the Flemish towns of Geraardsbergen and Mechelen.

