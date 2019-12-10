Eight still missing in NZealand volcano eruption: police

WHAKATANE: Eight people were still missing after a volcanic eruption in New Zealand, with no indications they survived the explosion that has already left five dead, police said Tuesday.

After initial confusion about how many people were visiting White Island when it erupted unexpectedly on Monday, police said a clearer picture of the disaster was emerging.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Forty-seven people went onto the island - we can now confirm five are deceased, 31 are currently in hospital, a further eight are still missing and three have been discharged from hospital," police official Bruce Bird said.

Among the missing are tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China and Malaysia, as well as New Zealanders who were acting as tour guides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern offered condolences on behalf of the country.

"To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief and in your sorrow," she said.

"Your loved ones stood alongside Kiwis who were hosting you here and we grieve with you."

At least 24 Australians were on the island when it erupted, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"We have so far been able to identify a number of Australians who have been hospitalised and will be working further on this through the night," he said in a statement.

"We hope to know more in the morning, however we must prepare for some difficult news in the days ahead."

Bird said a helicopter has scoured the island - a popular tourist attraction - for 45 minutes, checking if anyone was still alive.

"We do not believe anybody else has survived that explosion," he said.

Police will assess whether a recovery mission to remove bodies from the island is possible Tuesday amid the risk of further eruptions.

"Today our focus will be on working with experts to determine the safety for us to return to the island to look to recover those people who are currently missing," Bird said.

"We will only go to the island when it is safe to do so for our people."



CAMERA FEEDS WENT BLACK

The eruption at White Island - also known as Whakaari - occurred just after 2:00pm Monday (0100 GMT), thrusting a thick plume of white ash 3.6km into the sky.

The island is about 50km offshore in the picturesque Bay of Plenty and attracts about 10,000 visitors every year.

Seconds before, live camera feeds showed a group of more than a half dozen people walking on the crater floor. Then the images went black.

As many as 30 of those involved are also believed to be cruise passengers on a day trip from the vessel Ovation of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean did not confirm the number but said it was working with authorities in the wake of the tragedy to provide medical resources and counselling to passengers and their families.

"We are also sending staff members from both our ship and our Sydney and Auckland offices to assist family members however possible," it said in a statement.

"Ovation of the Seas will remain in port as long as needed to assist with the situation."

Scientists said there had been increased activity at the volcano over the past week -- but nothing to indicate an eruption was imminent.

It is New Zealand's most active volcano cone and about 70 per cent of it is underwater, according to government-backed agency GeoNet.

The country's National Emergency Management Agency described the eruption as "moderate", although the plume of ash was clearly visible from the mainland and from satellites flying overhead.