Eighty-five injured in Aeromexico plane crash in Mexico - authorities

MEXICO CITY: Eighty-five people were injured on Tuesday, some seriously, when an Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet crashed just after takeoff in Mexico's state of Durango, but authorities said nobody died in the accident.

The operator of Durango airport, Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte, attributed the crash to bad weather conditions, citing preliminary reports.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Tom Brown)