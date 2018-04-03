Elephant killed in Spanish circus truck crash

MADRID: One elephant died and two others were injured when a circus truck carrying five of the animals crashed in southeastern Spain on Monday (Apr 2), authorities said.

The truck was overtaking a slow vehicle on the highway near Pozo Canada in the central region of Castilla-La Mancha when it suddenly overturned, said a spokeswoman for the DGT, the government department that oversees Spain's road network.



The highway was closed to traffic for around two hours as authorities sent cranes to lift the injured elephants onto other vehicles and move them from the road.



The truck was overtaking another vehicle when it overturned, a government spokesperson says. (Photo: Twitter/Gregorio Serrano)

The dead elephant was found in a ditch by the side of the highway, reports said.

A video posted by the head of the traffic department, Gregorio Serrano, showed an elephant being lifted as firefighters stabilised it by holding its big feet, one of which appeared to be wrapped in a bandage.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Se está procediendo a la asistencia y evacuación de los elefantes heridos en el accidente que ha tenido lugar en Albacete. De los cinco paquidermos hay uno muerto y dos heridos. En breve de restablecerá la circulación en la A-30 en el pk 22/23. pic.twitter.com/fhGypNDYGm — Gregorio Serrano (@Gserrano_DGT) April 2, 2018

There were five elephants in the truck and another video showed the two uninjured elephants being led away from the scene.



Civil Guard police tweeted a photo of a uniformed official standing in front of two of the roving animals, and wrote:

"Our Albacete traffic comrades today, attending to some elephants who were victims of an accident in Pozo Canada (unfortunately one of the pachyderms died)."



The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.