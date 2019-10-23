Eli Lilly to target cancer drug developers for deals

Eli Lilly and Co will target cancer drug developers for deals, Chief Executive Officer Dave Ricks said on a post-earnings conference call on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Eli Lilly and Co will target cancer drug developers for deals, Chief Executive Officer Dave Ricks said on a post-earnings conference call on Wednesday.

"Probably because of the number of opportunities, you will see us active in oncology - that's where a lot of early stage biotech is," Ricks said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)