'Empire' star Jussie Smollett assaulted in Chicago in suspected hate crime

LOS ANGELES: "Empire" star Jussie Smollett was hospitalised early Tuesday (Jan 29) following an assault in Chicago in what is described as a possible hate crime, Variety has confirmed.

According to a statement released by the Chicago Police Department, Smollett was beaten by two men who approached him by yelling out "racial and homophobic slurs" at approximately 2am Tuesday morning in the 300 block of E. North Water Street. They proceeded to assault Smollett and "poured an unknown chemical substance" on him.

Advertisement

The two men are also said to have put a rope around Smollett's neck before fleeing on foot. Smollett then transported himself to an area hospital and is described as being in "good condition."

Smollett was in Chicago ahead of a concert he was set to perform on Saturday. He had posted on Instagram late Monday night saying he had arrived in the city "after spending 7 hours on a plane for a 2 hour flight." According to TMZ, Smollett had gone out for food after landing when the assault occurred.

"We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our 'Empire' family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night," 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment said in a statement.

"We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice. The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate - and especially against one of our own."

Advertisement

Advertisement

GLAAD also released a statement on the incident, saying, "GLAAD reached out to Fox and Jussie's team today to offer assistance as well as support for him. Jussie is a true champion for LGBTQ people and is beloved by the community and allies around the world."

Smollett received rave reviews for his breakout role as Jamal Lyon on "Empire." The character publicly came out as gay during the show's record-breaking first season. Smollett himself came out during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2015.

"I am disgusted and saddened by the attack on Jussie, one of the nicest and most genuine people I have worked with," "Empire" executive producer Brian Grazer said in a statement. "I send him much love on his recovery. Hate and bigotry have no place in our society."

ABC News reported Tuesday that an earlier threat had been made in letter form to Smollett. Investigation of the incident has now been handed over to the FBI.