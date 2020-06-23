England hospitality and tourism sector to reopen from Jul 4

LONDON: Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers in England will reopen from Jul 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday (Jun 23), as part of plans to further ease the coronavirus lockdown.

"Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end," Johnson told parliament, but warned restrictions would be imposed if the virus returned.

