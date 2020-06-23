England hospitality and tourism sector to reopen from Jul 4

World

England hospitality and tourism sector to reopen from Jul 4

UK shoppers
People shop at Westfield shopping centre in east London after non-essential retail stores were able to reopen from their coronavirus shutdown. (ISABEL INFANTES/AFP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers in England will reopen from Jul 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday (Jun 23), as part of plans to further ease the coronavirus lockdown.

"Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end," Johnson told parliament, but warned restrictions would be imposed if the virus returned.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: AFP/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark