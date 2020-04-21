England's COVID-19 hospital death toll rises 778 to 15,607

LONDON: The COVID-19 death toll in English hospitals rose 778 to 15,607, the health service said on Tuesday (Apr 21).

The rise is one of the steepest daily rises in nearly two weeks, according to NHS data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"24 of the 778 patients (aged between 49 and 91 years old) had no known underlying health condition," the health service said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram