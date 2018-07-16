Erdogan, Trump emphasise importance of Manbij roadmap: Turkish presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call on Monday and discussed the importance of implementing the joint roadmap in Syria's Manbij, Turkish presidency said in a statement.

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call on Monday and discussed the importance of implementing the joint roadmap in Syria's Manbij, Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Under a deal reached between the United States and Turkey last month, the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia would withdraw from Manbij and Turkish and U.S. forces would maintain security and stability around the town.

Advertisement

During Monday's phone call, the two leaders said the implementation of the Manbij deal would 'significantly contribute' to the solution of Syria problem, the statement said.

It added that Erdogan and Trump also repeated their determination to further improve bilateral ties in all areas.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)