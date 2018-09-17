Erdogan calls on Turkish authorities to look into CHP role in Isbank - Hurriyet

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish authorities should look into the role of members of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in the board of major lender Isbank, Hurriyet newspaper reported on Monday.

"It (CHP) owns 28 percent of Isbank shares. It can't get money from there but it has four board members. What do these four members do? This must be looked into," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on his plane returning from a visit to Azerbaijan.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)