Erdogan casts doubt on Istanbul vote, hints at possible re-run

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday it was impossible for the opposition candidate to claim victory in Istanbul by a margin of 13,000-14,000 votes in a city of 10 million voters, as his party seeks a full recount.

ANKARA, Turkey: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday (Apr 8) Turkey's local elections were marred by "organised crime" at ballot boxes in Istanbul, raising the possibility of re-running a Mar 31 vote that handed a slim majority to the main opposition party.

Erdogan's comments, his strongest challenge yet to the election process in Turkey's largest city, briefly drove the lira down and also weighed on Turkish stocks.

Erdogan's AK Party has already lost the mayoralty in the capital Ankara to the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), and is has appealed several stages of the count in Istanbul which showed a narrow CHP victory.

The Islamist-rooted AKP is reeling from the potential loss of both cities, which the party and its predecessors have governed for a quarter of a century. Erdogan himself rose to prominence as Istanbul mayor in the 1990s before emerging as national leader.

Erdogan said the scale of electoral irregularities his party had uncovered meant the margin of votes between Istanbul's top two candidates, less than 20,000 in a city of 10 million voters, was too narrow for the opposition to claim victory.

Speaking before departing for talks in Russia with President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said voting in other countries, including the United States, was often re-run if the margin of victory was below 1 percent. "They believe that such tight margins do not give comfort to the public," he said.

He gave no example of an election re-run in those circumstances.

The AKP has appealed to the High Election Board (YSK) for a full recount of votes cast in the election across all 39 districts of Istanbul. The YSK is looking into the AKP's challenges but has not commented on Erdogan's accusations.

"The citizens are telling us to protect their rights, they are complaining of organised crimes," Erdogan told a press conference in Istanbul. "And we, as political parties, have determined such organised crimes."

Ekrem Imamoglu, the CHP's Istanbul mayoral candidate, said on Monday he was still leading with a margin of some 15,500 votes - down from 25,000 - after up to 95 per cent of partial recounts had been completed.

Erdogan said he would only accept the Istanbul result when the YSK had processed all the appeals.

"Nobody has the right to get in an election victory mood in a city of 10 million voters with a margin of 13,000-14,000. When the appeals have been completed, we will accept the result."

CALL FOR IMPARTIALITY

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the secularist CHP, warned that the security of the election was in danger and called on the election board to be impartial. He added that Erdogan's request for a full recount lacked a reasonable justification.

"Now the High Electoral Board has entered a process that damages the security of the ballot boxes, the security of the election. This is the real danger," Kilicdaroglu told reporters in Ankara.

The Turkish lira weakened to as far as 5.7120 against the dollar on Monday after Erdogan's remarks, before recovering to trade at 5.67 at 11.55am GMT (7.55pm Singapore time). Istanbul's BIST 100 share index was down 1.4 per cent.

"Will the Istanbul election be repeated? This question has sent the lira down," an Istanbul-based banker said. A resumption of weekly repo auctions by the Central Bank had added to lira weakness, the banker added.

The AKP had also sought recounts across Ankara, where initial results showed CHP candidate Mansur Yavas winning by four percentage points. But the YSK upheld the result and on Monday Yavas formally received his mandate as new mayor.

