Erdogan faces biggest challenge in tight Turkey polls

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday (Jun 24) faces the biggest ballot box challenge of his 15-year grip on Turkey, seeking to overcome a revitalised opposition against the background of an increasingly troubled economy.

A self-styled heavyweight champion of campaigning, Erdogan has won successive elections since his Islamic-rooted ruling party came to power in 2002, transforming Turkey with growth-orientated economic policies, religious conservatism and an assertive stance abroad.

But he appears to have met some kind of match in his main presidential rival Muharrem Ince, a fiery orator from the left of the Republican People's Party (CHP) who has been unafraid to challenge Erdogan on his own terms.

The intrigue is deepened by the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections on the same day under controversial constitutional changes spearheaded by Erdogan which will hand the new Turkish president enhanced powers and scrap the office of prime minister.

The vote takes place almost two years after the failed coup aimed at ousting Erdogan from power, a watershed in its modern history which prompted Turkey to launch the biggest purge of recent times under a state of emergency that remains in place.

Some 55,000 people have been arrested in a crackdown whose magnitude has sparked major tensions with Ankara's Western allies.

"NEW POLITICAL DYNAMIC"



Only a knockout first round victory for Erdogan and a strong parliamentary majority for his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will be seen as an unequivocal victory for the Turkish leader.

And many analysts believe Ince can force a second round on Jul 8, while AKP risks losing its parliamentary majority in the face of an unprecedented alliance between four opposition parties.

"This is not the classical opposition that he has been facing for 15 years and which he more or less succeeded in managing and marginalising," said Elise Massicard of the French National Centre for Scientific Research.

"It's a new political dynamic that has grown in magnitude," she told AFP.

"OPPOSITION FRAMING DEBATE"



The opposition was already boosted by the relatively narrow victory of the "Yes" campaign in the April 2017 referendum on the constitutional changes.

Most opinion polls - to be treated with caution in Turkey - suggest Erdogan will fall short of 50 per cent in the first round.

Erdogan remains by far Turkey's most popular politician and inspires sometimes near-fanatical support in the Anatolian interior, where he is credited with transforming lives through greater economic prosperity.

"A great Turkey needs a strong leader," says the slogan on election posters of Erdogan plastered across Turkey.

But the elections come at a time when Turkey is undergoing one of its rockiest recent economic patches despite high growth, with inflation surging to 12.15 per cent and the lira losing 20 per cent against the dollar this year.

Erdogan brought the elections forward from November 2019 in what many analysts saw as a bid to have them over with before the economy nosedived.

The opposition has sought to play on signs of Erdogan fatigue and also echoed Western concerns that freedom of expression has declined drastically under his rule.

For the first time, Erdogan has been forced to react in the election campaign as the opposition set the pace.

He had to deny quickly when Ince accused him of meeting the alleged architect of the 2016 failed coup, Fethullah Gulen. Erdogan promised to lift Turkey's two-year state of emergency only after the CHP had vowed the same.

"The opposition is able to frame the debate in the election and this is a new thing for Turkish politics," Asli Aydintasbas, fellow with the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) told AFP,

"A party that has been in power for so long is, in an economic downturn, going to experience a loss (in support) and lose its hegemony over politics," she added.

"PRESIDENT FOR EVERYONE"

While the CHP sees itself as the guardian of a secular and united Turkey, Ince has also sought to win the support of Turkey's Kurdish minority who make up around a fifth of the electorate.

A rally held by Ince in the Kurdish stronghold of Diyarbakir in the southeast attracted considerable attention. "A president for everyone," reads his election slogan, over a picture of the affably smiling former physics teacher.

The opposition, which argues that Erdogan has been given a wildly disproportionate amount of media airtime in the campaign, has sometimes resorted to creative and even humorous campaign methods.

The Iyi (Good) Party of Meral Aksener, once seen as a major player but lately eclipsed by Ince, put out humorous messages on Google ads and even devised a computer game where light bulbs - the AKP symbol - get destroyed.

Selahattin Demirtas, the candidate of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party (HDP), has campaigned from his prison cell following his jailing in November 2016. He made an election speech on speaker phone through his wife's mobile but was allowed give a brief election broadcast on state TV, albeit from prison.