Erdogan says Turkey, Russia may cooperate on defence projects besides S-400

ANKARA: Turkey may cooperate with Russia on defence projects besides the S-400 missile defence system which Moscow has agreed to supply to Ankara, President Tayyip Erdogan told a news conference on Tuesday, without giving further details.

Turkey signed an agreement to buy the S-400 system in late December in a move which raised concern in the West because they cannot be integrated into NATO's military architecture.

