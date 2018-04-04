Erdogan says Turkey, Russia may cooperate on defence projects besides S-400

World

Erdogan says Turkey, Russia may cooperate on defence projects besides S-400

Turkey may cooperate with Russia on defence projects besides the S-400 missile defence system which Moscow has agreed to supply to Ankara, President Tayyip Erdogan told a news conference on Tuesday, without giving further details.

Turkish President Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Putin meets at the Presidential Palace in Ank
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin meets at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Bookmark

ANKARA: Turkey may cooperate with Russia on defence projects besides the S-400 missile defence system which Moscow has agreed to supply to Ankara, President Tayyip Erdogan told a news conference on Tuesday, without giving further details.

Turkey signed an agreement to buy the S-400 system in late December in a move which raised concern in the West because they cannot be integrated into NATO's military architecture.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark