Erdogan says Turkish operation in Syria's Afrin to be supported by rebels

World

Erdogan says Turkish operation in Syria's Afrin to be supported by rebels

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey's planned military operation against Kurdish militia forces in Syria's Afrin region will be supported by Syrian rebel fighters.

FILE PHOTO - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an opening ceremony in Sincan near Ankara, Turkey, January 15, 2018. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Bookmark

ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey's planned military operation against Kurdish militia forces in Syria's Afrin region will be supported by Syrian rebel fighters.

His comment to reporters in parliament was the latest in a series of warnings about an imminent operation targeting Afrin after the U.S.-led coalition said it was working with Kurdish-led forces to set up a new 30,000-strong border force in Syria.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark