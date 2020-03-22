Eritrea confirms first coronavirus case, in arrival from Norway

NAIROBI: Eritrea has confirmed its first coronavirus case, in a traveler arriving from Norway, its information minister said on Saturday (Mar 21).

"The Ministry of Health announced this evening the first confirmed case of a coronavirus patient who arrived at Asmara International Airport from Norway with Fly Dubai at 7:00am" Yemane Meskel said on Twitter.

He added that the 39-year-old was an Eritrean national with permanent residence in Norway and was undergoing treatment.

