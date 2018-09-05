Eritrea plans to upgrade key road to Ethiopia - state tv

ADDIS ABABA: Eritrea plans to improve its transport connections with Ethiopia by upgrading a road that stretches from its port in Assab to a town across the border with its neighbour, state television said on Wednesday.

"There are (now) plans to modernise the port in Assab and expand the road linking it to (the Ethiopian border town of) Bure to four lanes," state-run EriTV said.

There are currently two lanes and that road has not been used for two decades since a two-year war broke out between the two countries in 1998.

