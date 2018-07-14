Eritrea president says during Ethiopia visit - 'History is being made'

Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki said on Saturday history was being made, in his first comments during a visit to Ethiopia, days after the two neighbours declared their "state of war" over.

"Words cannot express the joy we are feeling now. History is being made as we speak," Isaias said during a lunch hosted by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"Lives have perished but we are lucky to observe today ... We are one people - whoever forgets that does not understand our situation."

