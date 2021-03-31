Estonia prolongs COVID-19 curbs by 2 weeks to Apr 25

TALLINN: Estonia on Tuesday (Mar 30) extended all COVID-19 restrictions by two weeks until Apr 25, and said travellers arriving from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland would now need to isolate for 10 days.

The government said the extension applied to measures that had been due to expire on Apr 11 restricting education, sports, public events and youth work, including the closure of spas, water parks, and swimming pools.

Restaurants may sell only takeaway food, and all shops except those selling essential goods must close, it said. Schools will have to continue teaching online.

Estonia, a nation of 1.3 million, has so far recorded 105,416 infections and 896 COVID-related deaths.

The self-isolation rule did not apply earlier to people travelling to Estonia from Lithuania, Latvia, and Finland.

