ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia has appointed its first ambassador to Eritrea in two decades, the latest sign of the Horn of Africa neighbours restoring relations a generation after a brutal border war, the state-affiliated Fana news agency said on Thursday.

An online report from Fana said Redwan Hussien, formerly Ethiopian ambassador to Ireland, had become Addis Ababa's representative in Asmara.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Ed Cropley)