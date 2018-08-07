Ethiopian government signs deal with Oromo rebels to end hostilities

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia's government has signed an agreement to end hostilities with the Oromo Liberation Front, which it had previously declared a terrorist movement, state television reported on Tuesday.

The agreement appeared to be another step in a drive by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to reform institutions, open parts of the state-controlled economy and improve security and diplomatic relations.

