Ethiopian crew followed procedure, but could not control crashed jet

ADDIS ABABA: The crew of the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed last month killing 157 people, repeatedly followed procedures recommended by Boeing, but were unable to regain control of the jet, the Ethiopian transport minister said on Thursday (Apr 4).

"The crew performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but was not able to control the aircraft," said Dagmawit Moges, unveiling results of the preliminary probe into the crash.

Advertisement

In line with international rules on air accidents, the preliminary report did not attribute blame. Nor did it give a detailed analysis of the flight, which is expected to take several months before a final report due within a year.

But in a clear indication of where Ethiopian investigators are focusing most of their attention, the report cleared the pilots of using incorrect procedures and issued two recommendations directed at planemaker Boeing and regulators.

Moges did not make specific reference to the automatic anti-stalling system which has been implicated in the crash, but did mention a "repetitive nose down" movement of the aircraft.



"Since repetitive uncommanded aircraft nose down conditions are noticed ... it is recommend that the aircraft control system shall be reviewed by the manufacturer," Moges said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Aviation authorities shall verify that the review of the aircraft flight control system has been adequately addressed by the manufacturer before the release of the aircraft for operations".



The Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) is designed to automatically lower the aircraft's nose if it detects a stall or loss of airspeed.



Ethiopian Airlines said its crew had followed all the correct guidance to handle a difficult emergency.

However, the report could spark a debate with Boeing about how crew responded to problems triggered by faulty data from an airflow sensor, particularly over whether they steadied the plane before turning key software off.

Boeing said it would study the report.



Families of the victims, regulators and travellers around the world are waiting for clues to the accident after the new Boeing jet crashed six minutes after take-off.

A Lion Air 737 MAX 8 crashed just five months earlier in Indonesia killing all 189 aboard.

The preliminary report into the Lion Air disaster said the pilots lost control after grappling with the plane’s MCAS software that repeatedly lowered the nose of the aircraft based on faulty data from a sensor.

Boeing said on Wednesday it had successfully tested an update of the MCAS software designed to reduce its authority and make it easer for pilots to handle.

