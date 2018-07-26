Ethiopian mega-dam manager found dead in his car - Fana news agency

ADDIS ABABA: The project manager of an Ethiopian mega-dam that is at the heart of a dispute between Addis Ababa and Egypt over fears it will reduce the Nile river's flow has been found dead, state-affiliated media said on Thursday.

"Engineer Simegnew Bekele was found dead in his car this morning in Meskel Square. His body has been taken to hospital for an autopsy," Fana Broadcasting Corporation said, referring to an area in the centre of the capital.

