EU, NATO should agree on joint position towards Huawei - Poland

WARSAW: The European Union and NATO should work on a joint position on whether to exclude Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei from their markets, Poland's internal affairs minister, Joachim Brudzinski, said on Saturday.

Poland has arrested a Chinese employee of Huawei and a former Polish security official on spying allegations, officials and sources told Reuters on Friday, a move that could fuel Western security concerns about the telecoms equipment maker.

However, a spokesman for the Polish security services told Reuters the allegations related to individual actions, and were not linked directly to Huawei Technologies Cos Ltd .

On Saturday, Brudzinski told private broadcaster RMF FM that Poland wanted to continue cooperating with China but a discussion was needed on excluding Huawei from some markets.

"There are concerns about Huawei within NATO as well. It would make most sense to have a joint stance, among EU member states and NATO members," he said. "We want relations with China that are good, intensive and attractive for both sides."

