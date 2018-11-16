EU: Tanzanian government pressure on its envoy forced his recall to Brussels - statement

NAIROBI: The European Union said on Thursday that pressure from the Tanzanian government on its ambassador forced his departure and return to Brussels, as deteriorating rights and freedoms in the East African nation come under fire from western donors.

"This unprecedented attitude is not in line with the long established tradition of bilateral dialogue and consultation between the two parties, which the EU deeply regrets," the bloc said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the EU recalled its envoy in Tanzania and said it was going to review its relations with the country in response to the announcement of a planned crackdown there on homosexuality.

