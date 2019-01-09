EU adds Iran intelligence unit to terror list over Europe attacks

File photo of the European Union flag flies. (Photo: Reuters/Jon Nazca)

BRUSSELS: The European Union added two Iranian individuals and the directorate for internal security of the Iranian Ministry for intelligence to the bloc's terrorist list, it said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 9)

"These listings have been adopted by the Council as part of its response to recent foiled attacks on the European soil," the statement said.

National ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday agreed to the move, which became effective on Wednesday and leads to the freezing of assets.

