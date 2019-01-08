EU agrees sanctions against Iran intelligence service - Danish Foreign Minister

World

EU agrees sanctions against Iran intelligence service - Danish Foreign Minister

The European Union has agreed sanctions against an Iranian intelligence service for planning assassinations in Europe, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said on Tuesday.

Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen speaks during a news conference in Copenhagen
FILE PHOTO: Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen speaks during a news conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, October 30, 2018. Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

"EU just agreed to enact sanctions against an Iranian Intelligence Service for its assassination plots on European soil. Strong signal from the EU that we will not accept such behaviour in Europe," Samuelsen said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

