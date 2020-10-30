EU at risk of being overwhelmed by COVID-19: EU Commission head

EU leaders hold a virtual conference on measures against COVID-19
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen gives a news briefing at the end of a virtual conference with EU leaders about EU government's measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID19) crisis, in Brussels, Belgium, Oct 29, 2020. (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS)

BRUSSELS: The European Union's healthcare system are at risk of being overwhelmed by the number of coronavirus cases unless authorities act quickly, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference ion Thursday.

"The spread of the virus will overwhelm our healthcare systems if we do not act urgently," she said after a video conference of EU leaders to coordinate the EU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the Commission made available 220 million euros to finance cross-border transfer of COVID-19 patients across EU countries to avoid healthcare systems in the most affected countries not being able to cope.

She also said the EU would work for the quick validation, at EU level, of rapid antigen tests.

Source: Reuters

