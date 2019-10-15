EU, Britain scramble to reach Brexit deal before summit

LUXEMBOURG: British and EU negotiators on Tuesday (Oct 15) scrambled to put together a draft text for a Brexit deal with just two days to go before a key European summit.

Both sides voiced cautious optimism that an accord could be reached this week, though European ministers warned they would not let Britain use Northern Ireland as a back door to the single market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told member states a legal text must be on the table by Wednesday morning at the latest if it is to be signed off by leaders at the EU summit starting Thursday, in time for a special sitting of the British parliament on Saturday.

European diplomats said London has already given ground on customs rules for Northern Ireland, but must go further quickly if a deal is to be done this month - allowing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fulfil his pledge to lead Britain out on Oct 31.

"The negotiating teams have made progress but it has been slow and they will have to make significant progress today if there is to be a deal that Michel Barnier can report on tomorrow to the EU capitals in advance of the leaders' summit," Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney told reporters in Luxembourg.

Talks remain stuck on how to avoid customs checks on the border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland. (Photo: AFP/Paul Faith)

Advertisement

Advertisement

As he arrived in Luxembourg to brief the other 27 EU states on the progress of the closed-door talks, Barnier struck a cautiously upbeat note.

"This work has been intense all along the weekend and yesterday because even if the agreement will be difficult - more and more difficult to be frank - it's still possible this week," Barnier told reporters.

"Obviously any agreement must work for everyone - the whole of the United Kingdom and the whole of the European Union. Let me add also that it is high time to turn good intentions into legal text."

A European diplomat told AFP that the "goal" was to get a draft text of a deal ready later in the evening Tuesday, but warned: "Time is running out, but the window for agreement is still narrowly open."

Another diplomat explained that if Britain wants a deal agreed at the summit this week, then a text would need to be ready "today or tomorrow morning" to allow EU and member state parliamentary procedures to be completed.

But EU sources insisted there was no "hard deadline" and talks could go on next week.

GLIMMER OF HOPE

British Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay joined Barnier in Luxembourg in what was seen as a positive sign for progress in the talks - which have been shrouded in secrecy since the weekend as the two sides seek to avoid potentially damaging leaks.

"The talks are ongoing. We need to give them space to proceed but detailed conversations are under way and a deal is still very possible," Barclay said as he arrived.

After weeks of gloom and growing fears Britain would crash out of the bloc with no divorce arrangements in place, the last few days have brought tentative hopes that an agreement can be reached.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) has promised to take the country out of the EU by Oct 31. (Photo: AFP/Stefan Rousseau)

More than three years after Britain's 2016 referendum vote to leave, talks remain stuck on how to avoid customs checks on the border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland.

The EU has reservations about London's proposed customs arrangements and the role for Northern Ireland's Stormont assembly in giving consent to the plans.

"It's not done yet but we're trying. The British want a deal and they have moved on customs and Stormont," a senior European diplomat told AFP, referring to the role of the Northern Irish provincial assembly.

With no majority in parliament, Johnson is reliant on support from other parties, particularly the small Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). Johnson held talks with his coalition partner on Monday in a bid to win them round.



European ministers insisted Britain still had to give more ground on its customs plans to protect the integrity of the EU single market from potential smuggling.

"The UK proposal contained some steps forward, but not enough that the internal market will be protected," Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said.

If no deal is reached by Saturday, Johnson will fall foul of a British law demanding he ask the EU to postpone Brexit for a third time rather than risk a potentially disastrous "no deal" departure.