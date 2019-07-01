EU calls for restraint, dialogue amid Hong Kong protests

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Monday (Jul 1) called for restraint and dialogue to find a way forward as hundreds of Hong Kong protesters smashed up the legislature in a direct challenge to China.

"In the wake of these latest incidents, it is all the more important to exercise restraint, avoiding escalatory responses, and to engage in dialogue and consultation to find a way forward," a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

"The actions today of a small number of people, who attempted to force their way into the Legislative Council premises, are not representative of the vast majority of demonstrators, who have been peaceful throughout successive protests."