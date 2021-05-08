EU calls on US and others to export their vaccines

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during the opening ceremony of an EU summit at the Alfandega do Porto Congress Center in Porto, Portugal May 7, 2021. Luis Vieira/Pool via REUTERS

PORTO, Portugal: The European Commission called on Friday (May 7) on the United States and other major COVID-19 vaccine producers to export what they make as the European Union does, rather than talk about waiving intellectual property rights to coronavirus shots.

Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference on the sidelines of a summit of EU leaders that discussions on the waiver would not produce a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the short- to medium-term.

Only higher production, removing exports barriers and the sharing of already-ordered vaccines could immediately help, she said.

Source: Reuters

