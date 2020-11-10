'It is time for a new transatlantic agenda': EU chief executive

BRUSSELS: A renewal of relations between the European Union and the United States is needed following the election victory of Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday (Nov 10).

"Our alliance is based on shared values and history. On a common belief in working together to build a stronger, more peaceful and more prosperous world," she said in a speech to EU ambassadors around the world.

"These goals will always endure. But in a changing global landscape, I believe it is time for a new transatlantic agenda fit for today's world."

She congratulated Biden on his victory but did not mention outgoing President Donald Trump, who has not conceded to his opponent.