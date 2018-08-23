EU Commission, not ECB presidency, is priority for Merkel - Handelsblatt

Chancellor Angela Merkel is focussing on securing the European Commission presidency for a German candidate rather than backing Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann to succeed Mario Draghi at the helm of the European Central Bank, Handelsblatt reported.

German Chancellor Merkel and Angolan President Lourenco hold a news conference in Berlin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Angolan President Joao Lourenco (unseen) attend a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

"The EU Commission rather than the ECB is the top priority for Merkel," the business daily quoted a high-ranking government official as saying. It said the chancellery and the Bundesbank did not want to comment.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

Source: Reuters

