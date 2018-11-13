EU contingency to "bridge" through worst of no-deal Brexit - officials

The European Union's executive is preparing temporary contingency measures to minimise the worst disruption in five key areas in case of a no-deal Brexit, the bloc's officials said on Tuesday.

BRUSSELS: The European Union's executive is preparing temporary contingency measures to minimise the worst disruption in five key areas in case of a no-deal Brexit, the bloc's officials said on Tuesday.

"They will only remedy the most disruptive elements of Brexit in case of no deal but disruption of course there will be," one official said.

Advertisement

They added any contingency measures would only be temporary to bridge through the period of the worst turbulence, should not replicate current EU-UK ties as part of the same bloc and would mostly be unilateral on the EU side.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)