EU could impose more sanctions against Venezuela's Maduro: Germany

BERLIN: The European Union will respond to further developments in Venezuela and the threat of further sanctions against socialist President Nicolas Maduro is still on the table, Germany's foreign minister said on Thursday (Mar 7).

The United States and dozens of other countries, including Germany, have recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president of the oil-rich country and increased pressure on Maduro to step down.

"The European Union will be able to monitor and respond to further developments," Heiko Maas told ZDF broadcaster. "We already discussed at the last meeting of foreign ministers that the time can come when further sanctions from the European Union will come against the Maduro regime in Venezuela."

