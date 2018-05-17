EU court upholds ban on pesticides threatening bees

LUXEMBOURG: An EU court upheld on Thursday (May 17) a partial ban on three insecticides known as neonicotinoids, saying that the European Commission had been right to restrict their use to protect bees.

The ruling covers three active substances - imidacloprid developed by Bayer CropScience, clothianidin developed by Takeda Chemical Industries and Bayer CropScience as well as Syngenta's thiamethoxam.

The General Court of the European Union did however annul restrictions on the use of another pesticide BASF's fipronil, because the Commission had not carried out an adequate assessment of the impact of its measures.

