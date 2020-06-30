EU 'deplores' Hong Kong law, discussing next steps
BRUSSELS: The European Union expressed anger on Tuesday (Jun 30) at a decision by China's parliament to pass national security legislation for Hong Kong despite an international outcry.
"We deplore the decision," EU Council President Charles Michel told reporters following a video summit with South Korea's president.
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said the bloc is now discussing with "international partners" on any possible measures in response.